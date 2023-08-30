Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), is hosting an Active Communities Taster Day on September 2 between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Supported by Active Essex, the event will be held at the Park Pavillion in Dovercourt and offer a range of activities throughout the day to help encourage people in the area to find an activity they enjoy and get more active.

The activities will include Healthy Habits, Freedom Dancing, a Learn To Fix session with Essex Pedal Power, Breathless (COPD) talk, line dancing and a martial arts lesson.

There will also be stalls to provide advice and to represent Harwich Museum, Craft Club, Dovercourt Allotment and CVST Social Prescribing.

Organiser Shirley Barrell, physical activity volunteer and community connector at CVST, said: “Working closely with Active Essex, we are striving to encourage residents in the Tendring area to get more active and, in turn, create a healthy community. In Harwich we have been working hard to support residents to move more by finding an activity or group they enjoy.

“The purpose of this event is to give people a way to get a ‘taste’ of different groups and organisations available in the area.

“It’s a great chance to just come along and have a look or ask for advice on what next steps to take to get more active or more involved.”

For more information about CVST visit cvstendring.org.uk or call 01255 425692.