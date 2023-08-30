Get It On, which is based on the famous Weeley Music Festival of 1971, will debut at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, later this evening.

The iconic event in the Tendring village was initially organised as a modest event for 10,000 people but in the end was attended by more than 100,000 festival-goers.

The production has been written by Clacton musician, drama teacher and playwright David Garlick, who has also directed the piece alongside Sarah Cooper.

It boasts a cast of aspiring actors, all of whom reside in the seaside town, as well as live musicians who will perform songs which would soundtracked the festival.

Tracks from artists such as The Faces and T-Rex, for example, will all be included.

Writer - David Garlick during rehearsals (Image: Newsquest)

Dave said: “It is a community piece about the community and what better cast than the community? People are going to be blown away by some of the performances.

“When we started researching there were so many different stories which came from people we spoke to who were there and had fond memories of how exciting it was.

“It is so fascinating and I have tried to put as many of those stories into it. All of these crazy stories are going to come together in this mad adaptation we have created.”

Get It On has been two years in the making, having initially been workshopped and researched with youngsters from schools in the area.

Getting to this point, however, has not been easy, especially given the tiny budget David and Sarah have had to work with.

But finally seeing the show come together and make it to the stage of one of the area’s most historic venues had made it all worthwhile.

“It has been tough and it has not been easy, but to see it all come together is incredible and pretty amazing,” added David.

“For a writer to see your play brought to life is humbling.

“You don’t see stuff like this and you won’t see this on the West End, only in the community, and that is why people should come see it.

Historic - The Weeley Music Festival saw more than 100,000 descend on the village (Image: Newsquest)

“The amazing cast is made up of people from all walks of life. We have taxi drivers, teachers, family, and young children who are super talented.

“I don’t think anything like this has happened before and I don’t think anything like this will happen again, for various reason.”

Get It On will be perform this evening and tomorrow night.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting princestheatre.co.uk/event?i=873649434.