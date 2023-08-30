The Dovercourt Diggers is a new community volunteer group, started with support and help from Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) and Tendring District Council.

Aiming to provide more green spaces to the Harwich area and improve old areas of the Dovercourt town, the Dovercourt Diggers have been weeding, cleaning overgrown beds and planting flowers across the area.

The old paddling pool, near Dovercourt Swimming Pool, has been the Dovercourt Diggers first project. The outdoor paddling pool used to be full of weeds, but renovation has now finished with the pool transformed into a new raised bed with new plants and flowers.

Tracy Lawrie, CVST’s communities manager, said: “We are so pleased this new community volunteer group, with many gardeners with different levels of abilities, is getting off to a great start.

“The Dovercourt Diggers have already done so much to create better and greener spaces for their local community.

“Their first project has helped provide an amazing space, with some beautiful plants and flowers, for families just outside the Dovercourt swimming pool.

“The group is a great opportunity to meet like-minded individuals and get involved in the improvement of green spaces in our town no matter what your ability is.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit www.cvstendring.org.uk or call the Dovercourt and Harwich Hub at 01255 554115.