Jill Brown went missing on January 3, 1978, when she was on her way to work, where the then 19-year-old never arrived.

Jill, who is 5ft 2ins tall, had shoulder-length brown hair and was wearing a blue mac when she disappeared.

She took no clothes with her and did not have any money.

Her sisters Janet and Elizabeth, as well as family members, have never doubted her return.

Decades after her disappearance, they are now trying to contact Jill directly through a video message.

Elizabeth said: “If Jill is actually watching now, please, please do get in touch with us.

“We miss you so much.

“We just want to know that you’re safe and well and happy, but we would really like you to be part of our lives again. And we’d really like to make some wonderful memories again with you.

“We hold on to the memories we have at the moment. But there's not enough. We need more."

Both Elizabeth and Janet have experienced significant moments in their lives that they would have loved to share with their missing sister.

With their mother, Edna Brown, being 91 years old, Elizabeth and Janet want closure for her too, before it is too late.

When her father Will Brown passed away several years ago, he said on his deathbed, he was certain to see her again.

Janet said: “We’d be really grateful if anyone had any information about Jill, however insignificant they think it might be as to where she is now or what happened at that time if they could get in touch with Essex Police or missing persons.

“Gratitude is not the right word, but it is the only word I can think of.”

Detective Inspector Lydia George appeals to the public to come forward with information regarding the disappearance of Jill Brown at www.essex.police.uk or phone 101.