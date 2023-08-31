Tendring Technology College, in Frinton, has applied to Tendring Council for permission to install the 3G artificial grass pitch complete with floodlights.

Blueprints show it will be surrounded by perimeter fencing and further acoustic fencing at the south of the pitch to prevent “unacceptable” levels of noise reaching neighbouring homes.

A planning statement claims “there is a shortage” of artificial football pitches in Tendring, especially in the Frinton and Walton area.

If approved, the facility will be used for the school’s PE lessons and lunchtime and after school clubs.

Throughout the weekend it will be made available for football teams in the community to use for training and matches.

The statement reads: “This collaborative project will benefit a large number of the community over a minimum of 21 years having a long lasting impact on the health and wellbeing of the residents of Frinton, Walton and the surrounding areas for a prolonged period of time.

“To secure the ongoing, long term community element of this project, Tendring Technology College will be working closely with specially chosen community partners to help deliver a range of football development outcomes.”

Tendring Council has the final say.