Olly married bodybuilder Amelia Tank during a glitzy ceremony at Osea Island.

He revealed details about the event when he performed his Marry Me tour at Colchester Castle Park on Sunday.

At the start of the show, he said: “It’s good to be home. This is incredible, to still come to my hometown in Essex and see all you lovely people means so much.

Crowds: loyal Essex fans at the show (Image: Steve Brading)

“You in Essex were my first fans, my super fans and supporters since the start.”

He spoke about his wedding day and paid an emotional tribute to his friend Caroline Flack, who died in February 2020.

He said: “I wish every day I could pick up the phone and speak to her again. She was one of the people I wish could have been at my wedding.”

In an emotional moment, before singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in her memory, he said: “This is for you Caz.”

He also spoke about what a great day his wedding was and how happy he was to have found “the one”.

He told the crowd “this is the happiest I have ever been”. He also warned everyone against having a free bar at their weddings.

Performance: Olly Murs during the show in Colchester (Image: Steve Brading)

In a unique mash-up of classics, Olly shared an exclusive preview of his chosen wedding playlist.

The songs included Young Man, Blame It on the Boogie, Don’t Stop Believin’, Sex on Fire, I Want It That Way and Dancing on the Ceiling.

The majority of the audience were from Essex and when speaking to them we found many had been fans since his time on the X Factor in 2009.

The crowd made references to him being a “local boy” and felt that they connected with the star because of his Essex roots.

Olly definitely made his soft spot for the Essex fans clear when as he closed the show, he thanked everyone for coming and said: “I’m proud to be one of yours.”