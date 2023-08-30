The Clacton Real Ale and Cider Festival took place at St James’ Church hall, in Tower Road from Wednesday to Saturday.

The Tendring Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) event, which was taking place for its 26th year, saw guests enjoy a range of real ales.

There was also 40 ciders, international beers and locally-produced wine up to sample.

On Saturday evening, there was live music from The Onion Band while catering was provided by Daynas Dinner.

Tracey Forshaw, organiser, said about 1,800 people joined the event to enjoy more than 60 beers, including Sheepshagger gold from Cairngorm, Amber from Gruff - a new Suffolk brewery - and Knecht 4 from newly-formed Wharf Brewery.