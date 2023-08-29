Community Voluntary Service Tendring (CVST) hosted its annual Town Centre Community Fair on August 24.

Taking place on Christmas Tree Island, the event included a variety of stalls including CVST's Hill project and social prescribing team as well as many other charities and voluntary organisations in the Tendring area.

Top attractions included Thomas the Tank Engine and the chance to throw wet sponges at members of the Round Table in the stocks.

Further games included frog jump, tombolas and card games.

Residents and holiday makers also learned what the different charities and organisations provide to Tendring, with some offering free health checks and advice on the day.

Organiser Karen Tedder-Ward, sector sustainability officer at CVST, said: “The community fair was a great success and helped raise a lot of awareness and money for many charities and organisations.

“It was inspiring to see so many charities and voluntary organisations showcasing the amazing work they do and how they help our community.

“Luckily the rain held off most of the day and stall holders were kindly provided with lunch from Crispins. We look forward to working again with many of these organisations in the future.”

Stalls included Action for Family Carers, Age Well East, Bowel Cancer Screening Programme, Carers First, Citizens Advice Tendring, Clacton on Sea Lions Club, Clacton on Sea Round Table 387 and Clacton on Sea Royal British Legion.

In addition to this, Clacton on Sea Sands, CVST HILL, CVST Social Prescribing, Essex Police, Millbrook / Essex County Council, Open Road SOS Bus, Parents 1st, Provide CIC, Tendring Neighbourhood Watch and The Outhouse also participated.

For more information about CVST visit www.cvstendring.org.uk or call 01255 425692.