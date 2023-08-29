Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) is hosting a history exhibition, in the Jaywick Martello Tower, to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The exhibition will showcase the services, charities, and support CVST has provided to the community and how the organisation has grown, since it started in 1973.

Supported through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the history exhibition runs from Thursday 24th August to Sunday 10th September, between 10am and 4pm.

Sharon Alexander, CVST’s chief officer, said: "This year we are delighted to be celebrating our first 50 years in operation, helping so many people in the Tendring area.

“CVST has had an amazing 50 years to showcase in the Martello tower, showing all the voluntary services and support we have given to the community since 1973.

“After 50 years we are still growing and expanding our services and continue to tackle the issues facing our community.”

She added: “We are thrilled to have received funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to enable us to produce this informative display of our history.

“We look forward to the CVST history exhibition and hope resident come along to find out about our past and present work as well as the many projects we run.”

Due to the current construction of the sea wall near the tower there is a new route through St Osyth. To use the new route, use the address Off Beach Road, St Osyth, Clacton-on-Sea, CO16 8TB.

Parking will still be available around the tower from this route and walking access is available from Jaywick Sands.

To find out more about CVST and the different services on offer visit www.cvstendring.org.uk or call 01255 425692.