TWO people have been arrested following an assault at a holiday park in Clacton.
On August 12, a man in his 40s was reportedly attacked at the Highfield Holiday Park, in Great Clacton.
The reported assault happened around 9.10pm at the children’s playground.
The victim sustained serious injuries which required surgery.
A 33-year-old man from Costessy has since been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.
Meanwhile, a 30-year-old woman from the Norwich area has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, careless driving, driving without insurance, and common assault.
Both have been bailed until October 10.
A police spokesperson said: “We believe there were a number of people there at the time of the assault and we need them to contact us.
“We also want to speak to anyone who saw a grey Audi A4 which left the area shortly after the attack.
“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.
“Please quote the crime reference number 42/143995/23.”
