Seated Dance held at the Jaywick Community Resource Centre was awarded £924 from Active Essex as part of a round of grants for Jaywick Sands based activities.

Run by Community Voluntary Service Tendring (CVST) and supported by Active Essex and Jaywick Community Forum on Fridays, dancers pay £2 entry to the class, which helps residents keep active while sitting down.

Active Essex first funded the group in 2020 with £1630 and has now granted a further £924 as part of a cashpot for groups run in Jaywick Sands.

Caroline Szabo, CVST’s community development officer said: “We are pleased to be able to carry on with our seated dance sessions and help people in the community stay active and healthy."

"This class is great fun and it's suitable for everyone, of any fitness level, to take part.

"Being seated it's accessible to people who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend an exercise class. It's a brilliant way for them to keep active, which is important for their health and wellbeing.

“It's also a great opportunity for the people in the group to learn different exercises and making friends.”

Caroline added: “We are happy that so many people are enjoying our sessions, so much so the class is full, but this funding means we are able to continue this activity for at least another 12 months. Please get in touch to go on our waiting list.

“Thank you to Active Essex, Jaywick Community Forum and the Jaywick Community Resource Centre for the continued support.”

For more information about CVST’s groups and activities visit cvstendring.org.uk or call 01255 425692.