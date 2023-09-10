The Environment Agency has revealed the cleanest and dirtiest beaches across the country.

Frinton’s beach got a score of Frinton 9.81 out of 10 while Walton achieved 9.61 in comparison to a beach near Blackpool which scored just 3.5.

A water quality score below eight is considered ‘poor’ and the result must be displayed for the public for the period of one year.

Paul Clifton, Frinton and Walton mayor, said: “It is fantastic that the Environment Agency has graded the beach so high.

“We take great pride in having a beach that is accessible to everyone.

“There are teams that put up great efforts to keep our beaches tidy and I want to thank them for all their work.

“Now we just need better weather to enjoy the beach.”

Earlier this year environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy presented Blue Flags to just 14 beaches in the East, including Dovercourt Bay, Brightlingsea, Frinton and Walton’s Albion Beach.

Frinton last held a Blue Flag in 2016, while Walton’s Albion Beach had previously held a Blue Flag award but was not entered by Tendring Council last year as coastal works were anticipated to lead to a temporary drop in water quality.

Blue Flags are only presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes.

All beaches along the Essex shoreline were awarded ‘good’ and ’excellent’ water quality in the recent Environment Agency tests.

The quality of the water is tested regularly and for bacteria like E. coli, which can be an indicator of sewage, agricultural livestock, wildlife, birds and road drainage. The results comes despite day-trippers being urged not to swim at beaches in Walton and Frinton after reports of possible pollution in the sea earlier this summer.

The swimming charity Surfers Against Sewage issued pollution alerts for the beaches as it claims storm sewage has been discharged after thunderstorm in June.

“There are no sewer overflows at Walton but the bathing water may be affected by discharge from the towns main pumping station especially after heavy rainfall,” it warned Dovercourt’s beach scored 9.99 out of ten, Brightlingsea 9.91, West Mersea 9.85, Clacton beach scored 9.83, Holland-on-Sea 9, Jaywick 8.71 and Clacton’s Martello Bay 8.33.

Dan Casey, councillor for Jaywick Sands, said: “Well done Jaywick. This is fantastic news. “I am actually delighted we have one of the best beaches around.

“It is vital to get a good rating and I hope we do not swamp it up.”