The Weeley Veterinary Centre has just won VetHelpDirect's gold award at this year's Best UK Vets Awards.

The firm started its celebrations with an awards presentation held in Weeley Village Hall and a red-carpet event in central London.

The prize fittingly came just weeks before the practice marked its first anniversary.

Since opening the team of three veterinarians, four registered nurses, one student nurse, a care assistant, three receptionists and a practice manager have cared for more than 3,000 pets.

Owner and veterinary surgeon, Dr April Young, said: “This has been an incredible year. It feels like only yesterday I was cutting the ribbon outside the front entrance and welcoming our first pets with their owners.

“Veterinary medicine is demanding but extremely fulfilling and I am so pleased to have created a practice which allows both myself and my colleagues to serve our patients and their owners to the very best of our abilities.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us during our first year and for crowning us Best Vet UK.

"Never in a million years did I believe my humble little practice would win such an accolade.

“It’s testament to my fantastic colleagues and all their hard work. We look forward to serving you for many decades to come.”