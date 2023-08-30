Emma Kane pushed her three-year-old son to safety seconds before the collision on Clacton seafront, in Marine Parade West, in July 2021.

But the mum was left needing 29 stitches by a plastic surgeon after she was struck by a Citroen C4 Picasso driven by Adrian Harris, 62.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Harris’ judgement may have been impaired by a brain injury he suffered after being struck by a train in 2004.

Collision - a previous incident in Marine Parade West, Clacton (Image: Newsquest)

The former railway worker was allowed back on the roads after passing an extended driving test following an operation to remove parts of his brain’s frontal lobe.

However, Barry Gilbert, mitigating, said he believes “lonely” Harris should not have continued driving regardless.

The court was told Harris sounded his horn twice but did not make any attempt to slow down or stop before striking Ms Kane.

“He beeps his horn twice as if to say ‘you get out the way, I’m not going to’,” said Nick Bonehill, prosecuting.

Serious injuries - Emma Kane was rushed to Colchester Hospital following the collision (Image: Archant)

Ms Kane suffered “severe facial injuries”, fractured cheekbones and broken toes upon impact with the car.

She managed to push her three-year-old son to safety and her mother, who was also crossing the road, remained unhurt.

Harris, of Grier Way, Clacton, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared in court.

Mr Gilbert said his client’s accident in 2004 had a “devastating effect” on his life, leading him to becoming “incredibly introverted”.

Sentenced - Adrian Harris was handed a suspended sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: ANDRA MACIUCA)

“There was no intention in what he did at all. It was as much of a surprise to him this happened as it was to anyone else,” said the barrister.

Judge Timothy Walker said it was an “avoidable accident” and said regardless of his injury, Harris saw Ms Kane and should have stopped.

He suspended a two year prison sentence for two years and banned Harris from driving for seven years.

The defendant was ordered to pay costs of £900 and to undertake 30 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must abide by a 7pm to 7am curfew until March 2024.