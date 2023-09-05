Peter Potter served as a tail gunner during the war in the 626 Squadron RAF Wickenby and spent his retirement years in Elmstead Market.

As a mark of respect the Battle of Britain Memorial flight carried out a pre-arranged flyover, jointly organised by Lofty Tolhurst and Chris Stanfield, and passed several times on Thursday before heading to the Clacton Airshow.

Boxted Airfield Museum curator Richard Turner spoke about Peter’s connection and High Steward of Colchester Sir Bob Russell presented Peter’s daughter Valerie Pryor with a second panel at Hunters Chase.

On Friday the pilot of the memorial flight circled over Peter’s house again, while awaiting its allocated display slot.

Friends and Family who came to mark the occasion described it as an “unexpected and kind gesture”.

The touching tribute was welcomed and called “well deserved”.

Due to the nature of Peter’s position, he was considered lucky, as casualties in bomber command in the Second World War were significant.

After his death in 2019, relatives asked Tendring Council to rename a road in his honour.

In October 2022, the street signs of Peter Potter Way and a commemorational panel at Hunters Chase were revealed, showing the wartime aircraft he flew most of his operations.

The panel was sponsored by Stephen Williams of the Hills Group.

Peter was described as “a very sociable and well-liked man” and lived an active life until the age of 94.

He addressed his war experience as well as the trauma of civilian bombings during his work as a firefighter and mental health nurse, as well as in his book ‘Tales of Peter Potter’.

In 2017, the French government awarded him the ‘Legion d’honneur’, the highest Order of Merit.