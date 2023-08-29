I visited with my nine-year-old and she was transfixed from the first moment to the last.

The blue striped big Top Tent on Frinton’s Greensward overlooking the sea provides an intimate experience with the play staged centrally and flanked by the audience on two sides, which helps created a very connected performance.

The much-loved musical is based on George Bernard Shaw's play, Pygmalion and centres around cockney flower-seller Eliza Doolittle’s journey from the streets of London to high society.

Eliza is played by Jennifer Louise Jones and watching her learn to speak “properly” is a delight. Jennifer settles into the role through the performance and appears a little more at home with being a lady.

Eliza’s relationship with spikey phonetics professor, Henry Higgins, played by Alan Cox, is compelling watching.

Higgins and Eliza initially clash and then form an unlikely bond, one that is threatened by an aristocratic suitor and Higgin’s autocratic nature.

Cox’s performance is delivered with the perfect blend of precision, humour and musicality.

Miles Richardson shines in the role of Colonel Pickering, who adds some kindness to the elocution training and is the epitome of a gentleman throughout. The memorable songs were beautifully delivered, with the audience foot tapping along throughout, while the excellent ensemble (with choreography created by Tracy Collier) was a joy to watch.

The story was new to my daughter, but she sang I Could Have Danced All Night most of the way home. This is therefore a play for all ages and perfect for a family evening out, although it was a late finish. We coupled it with a few hours on the beach and dip in the sea, which is thoroughly recommended. With a Little Bit of Luck, you will be able to enjoy this memorable production this summer too.

My Fair Lady continues until September 3 at Frinton Summer Theatre’s Big Top Tent on Frinton’s Greensward.

Kate Field