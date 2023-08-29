The young seal first washed up on the beach at Holland on Sea on Sunday, August 27.

A concerned member of the public called in medics from British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

On that occasion, the seal returned to the water.

However, on Monday the medics were called back to the Holland on Sea after being informed the same seal had exited the sea and was not re-entering.

Experienced medic Neil Marples and trainee Mel attended the scene and afterwards, Neil took the seal to a Colchester vet.

Assessment - Neil Marples and fellow medics monitor washed up seal (Image: BDMLR)

Neil and the vet agreed the seal’s mouth rot disease was too severe and the seal had to be put to sleep.

In light of seals washing up and beaches being busier, Neil has warned members of the public to leave washed up seals alone.

He said: “The kids are off school – there’s lot of people with dogs.

“[Baby seals] look very docile until you get close, but they’ll bite. They have horrible diseases in the mouth.

“If your dog gets that, they’ll die straight away.

“Kids see a seal – they think it’s a nice little seal and go ahead to stroke it.

“Please leave them alone. If any doubt, call them to have a look. Keep dogs and children away from them. Don’t chase them back into the sea.”