Sophie Burton, who lives in Colchester, was born with epidermolysis bullosa, which causes the skin to become very fragile and blister.

After seeing what Sophie goes through, a group of her closest friends decided to fundraise for DEBRA, a charity which supports individuals and families affected by the condition.

On August 27, the seven friends, joined by Sophie’s husband Sam, undertook the ‘Pier to Pier to Pier’ challenge.

Hailing from Colchester, Braintree and Witham, they walked the seven miles from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier, and then back again.

Trek - The group started and ended their journey at Clacton Pier (Image: Public)

Prior to their effort, they set up a fundraising page on Give as you Live.

On the big day, the group wore DEBRA T-shirts in support of the charity.

Laura Hicks has been a friend of Sophie’s for 30 years and was part of the group who did the walk.

She said: “DEBRA, who we did this for… they’re known as the butterfly skin charity. It’s a take on the fact that someone who has EB has skin as delicate as a butterfly’s.

“It's great to raise so much money and awareness of a charity people don’t know about.

“DEBRA have really supported Sophie and her family her whole life.

“It’s just something we could do to show our support to the charity and raise awareness.”

Team - The group pose for a photo at Clacton Pier (Image: Public)

Laura said refreshment stalls along the route had also been generous to the walkers, providing cups of coffee and in one case, donating change out of a till.

Laura also spoke of her gratitude for the support shown to the group, particularly on their fundraising page.

She added: “We are already up to £3,000, which is incredible.

“We walked 14 miles and people said, wow, that’s amazing. I recognise it’s not walking from the top of the country to the bottom.

“Our backs are aching, it was so hot at the start of the day.

“Like I said to Sophie, it was all worth it - it’s for her.”