An air ambulance was deployed over the weekend to help a child who had begun choking.
The unidentified child had been on The Esplanade, in Holland on Sea, on Sunday afternoon when they began choking.
An air ambulance was sent to the scene but was stood down before arriving.
The ambulance crew who had assessed the patient deemed it was not needed.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.01pm on Sunday August 27 with reports that a child was choking on The Esplanade in Holland-on-Sea.
“An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.
"The child was transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and care.”
