Ellacott Morris, in its 12th year of business, has just acquired its second office to enable the firm to keep up with demand for their services.

With head offices in St Osyth, Ellacott Morris’s growth meant it was time to spread its wings even further.

Purchasing their new offices in Thorpe will provide space for more staff and enable them to tap into a new business community.

Originally planning to rent the first floor of their new building in High Street, continued success has led to the decision to utilise both floors for their own business use.

Within the first few weeks of opening the doors to their additional premises this summer, Ellacott Morris secured seven new businesses as clients.

News of their unique approach to accountancy has spread fast, taking their ever-growing client portfolio to more than 500 clients.

Supporting businesses of all shapes and sizes across a wide range of sectors, Ellacott Morris was founded by Michelle Morris and Anjuli Symonds in 2011.

Their ethos was to be so much more than ‘just accountants’.

Michelle said: "We’re so excited to have opened the doors to our second premises, enabling us to fulfil our plans for our continued growth and expansion.

"We see first hand how tough the current climate is for many businesses, supporting many of our clients through cost-cutting exercises to mitigate the impact on their bottom line, so we are incredibly proud to be bucking the trend with impressive growth and exciting plans for the future.

"We had a vision to offer something different in our sector and we’ve never deviated from our original strategy.

"The success we’ve seen proves to us that many other business owners were ready to receive a vastly different style of service from their accountants, and we’re fortunate to work with some incredible companies."

Recently, Ellacott Morris has been also nominated and awarded as a finalist in the recent Accounting Excellence Awards.