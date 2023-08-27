Essex Police was called to the site in Sutton Road on Thursday.

Following a review of CCTV footage and speedy enquiries to trace a vehicle, officers made an arrest the next day.

Tools were recovered and seized, and are set to be returned to their owner.

PC Zhak Burrows said: “We know tool theft is a serious matter which impacts upon traders and businesses across Essex.

“Every day, proactive teams across Southend and Essex are working hard to investigate and prevent burglaries and thefts, but we cannot do this alone.

“We need the public to invest in crime prevention, such as good quality CCTV – which has assisted greatly in this investigation.

“Where incidents occur, we rely on reports from victims and witnesses to build up a picture of where there is a particular problem, allowing us to target our resources where they are needed.”

A 39-year-old man, from Clacton, was questioned on suspicion of burglary.

He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.