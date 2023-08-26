An investigation is underway following reports of an aggravated burglary in Burrs Road in Clacton.

Police were called just after 7.40am on Friday, August 25.

The injuries caused to the male and female are not said to be life-threatening of life-changing.

They are both receiving treatment in hospital and are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called shortly after 7.40am on Friday 25 August, reporting four suspects had forced their way into an address in Burrs Road, Clacton.

"Once inside, two occupants of the address, a male and a female, were assaulted.

"The suspects made off in a white Ford Transit van, which was subsequently discovered abandoned in a field by School Road, Tendring, later that day.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have CCTV, ring doorbell footage or dashcam footage, to come forward.

"Anyone with any information can contact Clacton CID on 01255 254068 quoting crime reference number 42/151456/23.

"Alternatively, submit a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services. In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."