TRAFFIC is queuing in both directions on a major Essex road for up to one hour following a collision.
The A12 Southbound carriageway from Junction 22 at Witham North to Junction 21 at Witham South is blocked due to a crash.
Essex Police are reportedly at the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as traffic is building in both directions.
A spokesman for National Highways East said: “The A12 southbound is blocked between the B1389 north and B1389 south near Witham due to a collision.
“Essex Police are on scene and lead the response to this incident.
“There are long delays in the area; average journey times are delayed by 60 mins.”
A spokesman for AA said: “Road blocked and severe delays due to crash on A12 Southbound from J22 (Witham North) to J21 B1389 Hatfield Road (Witham South). Congestion to J24 (Kelvedon North).”
Essex Police has been contacted for more information.
