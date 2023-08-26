Across the two-day event, a total of 11 children were separated from their parents but were reportedly reunited within minutes.

Two elderly people were also reported missing but quickly reunited with family members.

St John Ambulance reported 96 medical incidents – with eight of those people being taken to hospital.

Police officers patrolled both the seafront and sea in an inflatable boat to ensure people were safe.

Following a stop by Roads Policing officers, a man was arrested after he failed a drug swipe at the roadside and also for being wanted on a court warrant.

His vehicle was also seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

Another man was stop searched, with officers confiscating a quantity of cannabis from him. He will be reported for possession of cannabis.

Clacton community policing team inspector Aaron Homatopoulos, says the airshow has, once again, been trouble-free despite being one of the busiest ever.

He said: “There’s been a great atmosphere around Clacton over the two days of the airshow as everyone came here to watch the flying displays and have a good time. It was a fabulous way to celebrate 30 years.

“Despite the rain early yesterday, the sun once again shone on us and that certainly helped everyone to enjoy themselves.”

Inspector Homatopoulos said: “We had a trouble-free two days, with just two incidents of note.

“Police officers use our stop and search powers to keep people safe. We use them sparingly but will not hesitate to stop and search someone where officers have reasonable grounds for suspicion that they are in possession of drugs, a weapon or stolen goods.

“A lot of planning with event organisers Tendring District Council, the Royal Air Force, HM Coastguard, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, St John Ambulance, the East of England Ambulance Service and other partners ensured the airshow was a very safe event.

"Our officers remained vigilant at all times and the fact they only needed to arrest one person during the two days is testament to the fact that people were here simply to enjoy the air displays and the glorious weather."