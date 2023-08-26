Firefighters were called to Osborne Close in Clacton yesterday at 2.05pm to reports of a shed fire.

The fire had started spreading to a nearby bungalow and firefighters rescued a woman and extinguished the fire by 2.45pm.

Crews from Wivenhoe, Brightlingsea and Clacton were in attendance.

It is believed the fire was caused by a weed burner that had not fully cooled down before being put in the shed.

The public has been advised to avoid using weed burners, and if used to ensure they are fully cooled down before they are stored.

Watch manager, Matt Baxter from Wivenhoe Fire Station said: “We’d recommend you avoid using weed burners generally as they often cause fires, especially in dry conditions throughout summer.

“If you are going to use them, we’d advise you use them carefully and keep water on hand while using them as it only takes an ember in dry conditions to start a fire. Then make sure they are fully cooled down before storing them.”