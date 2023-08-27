The annual air show costs around £100,000 for Tendring Council to organise and a net cost of about £50,000 after sponsorships.

It is estimated to generate about £12million for the economy.

This year Tendring Council organised a High Street trail to encourage visitors into the town centre to shop.

Show: the Red Arrows at Friday's show (Image: Millie Emmett)

Visitors could follow a trail of 13 businesses in Clacton to spot letters in their shop windows to have the chance of winning free tickets to shows at the Princes Theatre or the Westcliff Theatre.

Some businesses found this year’s event to be their busiest yet.

Sense charity shops assistant manager, Denise Hunt said: “It has been a good day, it’s been much busier than I thought it would be.

Shop: Sense charity shop (Image: Millie Emmett)

“There have been hoards of people coming in, lots of holidaymakers and locals too.

“I thought I’d be bored because people tend to stay near the seafront, but I haven’t stopped all day.”

Team: staff at the Old Market Café and Rachel Goldsmith (right) (Image: Old Market Cafe)

Manager of The Old Market Café, Rachel Goldsmith, who was dressed for the occasion in a red Royal Air Force boiler suit said: “Today has been much busier than yesterday. It is a really good day for the town for bringing lots of people here.

“I have been here for 30 years now so have seen every show. It is good for business, many have opened earlier than normal to make the most of the day.”

Other business owners saw little-to-no change from a regular day and didn’t experience a rush of customers.

Musical: Music Mania shop in High Street (Image: Millie Emmett)

Malcolm Stone, the owner of Music Mania said: “Yesterday was worse, today has been a bit better but I don’t feel like the airshow makes a difference to my business.

“I’ve been here for 23 years now. This road is quieter now. Most people just walk past.”

Owner: Lillie Bells owner Michelle Janes (Image: Millie Emmett)

The manager of Lillie Bells, Michelle Janes, said: “Business has been better this year than last year but it isn’t too dissimilar to an average day.

“Maybe if the airshow was held after payday weekend it would be a bit different.

“My sales are up from last year but it’s nothing spectacular. Most visitors are drawn to the seafront rather than further into the town.”

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier’s communications manager, said the town is very fortunate to still have such an action-packed crowd-pulling airshow when so many others have fallen by the wayside.

Remembrance: garden of remembrance (Image: Millie Emmett)

He said: “We applaud Tendring Council for everything it does to ensure this event has gone from strength to strength over so many years.

“It is no mean feat and the work behind the scenes is a year-long effort.

“The airshow is a firm favourite with visitors and residents alike and pulls in so many people who pack out the seafront and surrounding area.

"It provides a much-needed financial boost to many businesses and helps put Clacton on the map.”