Officers tracked down three cars to a container which was set to be transported out of the country.

They have a combined value of more than £200,000.

Police are now working to identify the owners and return the vehicles to them.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Blakesley said: “We know the impact having your car stolen has, and it’s a priority for us to locate and return stolen vehicles, and bring those responsible to justice.

“In the last week we’ve recovered around 20 vehicles of varying makes, models, and values.

“It doesn’t matter if your car is brand new and top of the range or the car you’ve had for more than a decade. We know it matters to you, so it matters to us.

“We’re intelligence-led in our pursuit of those who steal vehicles and will use all resources available to investigate, identify, and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with any information should visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the website reporting services. Alternatively, call 101.

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.