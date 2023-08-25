A celebratory atmosphere filled the skies and seafront in Clacton, with Friday seeing crowds matching last year’s record-equalling numbers for day two.

A bumper programme of flights saw fast jets, historic aircraft, and the iconic Red Arrows, display in front of Clacton seafront on Thursday and Friday.

Friday also saw a bonus flight from an American USF KC-135 tanker plane, which treated crowds to a special fly past.

Other highlights included the ever-popular Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the Tigers Army Parachute Display team dropping onto the beach, and new displays to Clacton Airshow such as the Beech D17 Staggerwing Pair.

Day one wrapped up with a glorious twilight display, kick-started with a light display from the Firebirds and rounded off by Otto the Helicopter – with both flights wowing the crowds with pyrotechnics – before fireworks from Clacton Pier.

Ivan Henderson, cabinet member for tourism at Tendring Council, which runs the Clacton Airshow, said the event was spectacular.

“We’re delighted that so many people came to celebrate the 30th Clacton Airshow with us, and what a terrific event it was,” he said.

“There was such a joyous atmosphere as people of all ages enjoyed the flying displays, the fantastic ground activities too, and the beauty of this part of the Essex Sunshine Coast.

“We’ll take the huge level of support from this year’s anniversary event into our planning for the 2024 Clacton Airshow, which will take place on August 22 and 23.”

“I would also like to add my thanks to everyone from TDC and all of our partners for their dedicated efforts in planning and staging this event, which is no mean feat.”

Crowds flocked to watch Clacton Pier’s longest and biggest ever free fireworks display on Thursday

The extravaganza, which was staged in conjunction with Dynamic Fireworks from Colchester and MRL Productions from Clacton, was set to music celebrating British Aviation.

It was the third time this year that music had accompanied the fireworks, the others being for the Coronation of King Charles and at Whitsun to celebrate the opening of Jurassic Pier.

Pier director Billy Ball said the attraction was delighted to be able to celebrate the airshow’s special anniversary in this way and help it go off with a real bang.

“It is an exceptional milestone for Tendring Council to achieve three decades of putting on this amazing event which pulls in so many visitors to the town and district and provides a host of entertainment,” he said.

“We applaud them for the huge efforts that go into the organisation and running of the show which benefits so many of the area’s businesses.”

Emergency services workers at the Clacton Airshow also had a great day meeting residents and visitors.

Dave Garratt, watch manager at Clacton Fire Station said: “It’s a great day which gathers support for the community in Clacton as a whole.

“It gives us a chance to meet people in the community and answer any questions they have.”

Chris French, deputy launch authority at Clacton RNLI said: “It’s a really good day for us having our open day today we get the chance to show the boats off to public and most importantly share safety messages for people at sea.

“The public are really generous with donations and we’re grateful for their support.”