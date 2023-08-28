Colchester Council announced last week the Knife Angel, a sculpture dubbed as the national monument against violence and aggression, will be temporarily housed next to the Jumbo water tower throughout October.

A councillor said it “serves as a poignant tribute to lost lives” but Ellie Ingram, whose 26-year-old son Tom Brittain was murdered in March 2013, said the Knife Angel could be “traumatising” to victims of knife crime.

Popular - Tom Brittain who was murdered in Colchester in 2013 (Image: Family)

Jack Hummerstone, of Clerkenwell, London, was sentenced to a minimum of 26 years in jail for murdering Tom - an aspiring songwriter and rapper known as Twister - at a flat in St Peter’s Street, near Castle Park.

A jury found Andre Vella, of Kirby Cross, guilty of aggravated burglary and he was sentenced to ten years in prison.

'I want nothing to do with the Knife Angel'

Mum-of-four Ellie feels she wants “nothing to do with the Knife Angel” despite the intention for it to be a tribute to lives lost to knife crime, branding it “hideous, insulting, and retraumatising”.

Son - Tom Brittain was a songwriter and rapper who lived in Colchester (Image: Family)

She said: “To say it brings comfort as a national memorial is wrong. They need a reality check and this needs to be stopped now.

“Some people don’t understand how traumatising seeing a knife can be to someone who’s a victim of knife crime.

“I’ll do everything within my physical and mental being to stop it from being placed so close to where my son was murdered.”

The sculpture is made of more than 100,000 confiscated blades and is owned by the British Ironwork Centre, a Shropshire-based charity.

Mum - Ellie Ingram who has spoken out over concerns regarding the Knife Angel (Image: Family)

Ellie added: “These knives might have been used in crimes. I’ll be asking where the knives are that were involved in my son’s murder and if they’re in there, I want them out.”

The former emergency care worker has started writing a book outlining her experiences since her son’s death.

“Those individuals might as well have stabbed me as I can feel every single wound and I need to live with that,” she added.

'The Knife Angel is a powerful tool for good'

Natalie Sommers, the council's communities boss, said: “We want to assure people that our intention is to use this iconic statue in a positive way that is respectful and sensitive to the experiences of victims and their families.

“The Knife Angel is the national monument against violence and aggression, in all its forms. It is a powerful tool for education and prevention, and we believe that by bringing it to Colchester, we can start a conversation about all violence and aggression.

“During its month-long stay in the city, we will be hosting events and workshops with many partners, covering all forms of violence, abuse, and aggression while at the same time raising awareness and highlighting the consequences of carrying or using knives."

She acknowledged that "nothing can ever replace a loved one lost to knife crime" but added that the council believes the sculpture can be used as a "powerful tool for good".

Figures released by Essex Police last month revealed the number of criminals carrying weapons in Colchester increased over the past year, with 157 weapons possession offences recorded in the year to June.

Essex’s police, fire, and crime commissioner was unavailable for comment.