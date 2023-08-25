Millie Winslett wrote to the sportswear giant last month to express her disappointment in their decision to not sell replicas of the Lionesses’ goalkeeper Mary Earps during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 17-year-old said: “I’m pleased they’re making some available however I do think it’s too little too late, and I’m still disappointed they’re only being made in limited quantities.

“It’s just another thing that we as young women and girls in sport have to face. This would never be the case in the men’s game.”

Footie fan - Millie Winslett (Image: Millie Winslett)

The lifelong Chelsea fan who was introduced to the sport by her granddad is hoping to get her hands on one of the shirts when they become available.

The prior lack of replicas of Mary Earps’ shirt is the latest frustration for Millie who previously played the game herself but was forced to give it up at 11 due to a lack of girls’ teams in the Clacton area and rules prohibiting her from continuing to play on a boys’ team past 11.

Penning her letter to Nike bosses, Millie, who is about to start Year 13 at Colchester Sixth Form, wrote: “I can tell you in confidence that eight-year-old Millie would have been absolutely entranced at the opportunity to have someone like the England greats of Earps, Roebuck, and Hampton to look up to and wear the same shirt as.”

Top goalie - Mary Earps collected her Golden Glove award at the end of the FIFA Women's World Cup final match on Sunday (Image: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

She continued: “By refusing to produce goalkeeper shirts, you are allowing ten girls on a team to feel seen and excluding only one. How is that fair?”

Calls for Nike to put things right have grown louder over the last week after Mary Earps saved a penalty for England in Sunday’s World Cup final against Spain, with the Lionesses ultimately slipping to a 1-0 defeat.

Earps had said prior to the World Cup it was “hugely disappointing and very hurtful” that the replica kits were not available to purchase.

The company has now acted, with a spokesperson confirming: “We are committed to retailing women’s goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future.”