Charlie Hunt-Wragg, 23, of High Street, Maldon, is now forbidden from entering any Co-op store in Chelmsford for three years.

It comes after Colchester Magistrates' Court granted a criminal behaviour order against Hunt-Wragg on Wednesday.

He had previously admitted three counts of theft from the Co-op store in Melbourne Avenue on June 13 and June 16, as well as one relating to the Havengore store on June 26.

Hunt-Wragg also confessed to stealing from Bodycare in the High Chelmer Shopping Centre on June 28 and from the Co-op store in Torquay Road, Springfield on July 3 and July 13.

Household products, including washing detergent, toiletries, confectionery, pet food and litter were among the items he stole.

Hunt-Wragg is now prohibited from entering the High Chelmer Shopping Centre in Chelmsford and from remaining in any shop or commercial premises if staff ask him to leave.

He was ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and to pay a £114 victim surcharge.

Officers arrested Hunt-Wragg on July 13, hours after a Chelmsford Town Centre Team officer identified him from store CCTV.

Acting Inspector Graham Thomas, of Chelmsford Town Centre Team, said after the hearing Hunt-Wragg was a prolific shoplifter with a history of offending.

He added: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. And Hunt-Wragg’s behaviour has had a serious impact on staff and customers in the shops he has targeted.

“We work hard to keep the city centre safe and to protect victims of crime from repeat offenders while also seeking to divert those offenders from their criminal behaviour.

“And applying to the courts for criminal behaviour orders is one way we can do this as the conditions can be tailored to an individual’s particular circumstances.

“In this case, Hunt-Wragg has not only been banned from several stores, he is not allowed to remain in any shop or business premises if he is asked to leave.”

Bosses at Essex Police now hope the CBO imposed on Hunt-Wragg will deter him from reoffending.

A spokesman for the force said: "CBOs are designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court.

"It is an offence to breach the terms of a CBO and courts can impose a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine, or both, for an adult convicted of breaching them."