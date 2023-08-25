Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called at 3.43am in the early hours of Thursday morning to reports of a fire in Old Road, with the flat completely smoke logged upon the crew’s arrival.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the flat and found a pan on fire in the kitchen, with crews working during the early hours to prevent the fire spreading to neighbouring flats.

The man was treated for smoke inhalation and left in the care of the ambulance service; his flat was left uninhabitable due to the smoke damage.

Craig Todd, the watch manager at Clacton Fire Station, said working fire alarms saved the man’s life.

Mr Todd also said it was vital for people to have working smoke alarms in their homes so they can be alerted to any fires.

He said: “I’d like to emphasise the importance of working smoke alarms. Make sure you have at least one on every level of your home and test them regularly. This man’s life was saved by his smoke alarms.

“Quick thinking crews brought the fire under control quickly and stopped it spreading to neighbouring flats.”