Aviation fans, families and day-trippers from all walks off life flocked to the Tendring seafront to enjoy the plane-filled spectacle.

The airshow returned last year following a two-year Covid break to much fanfare, but this year's hallmark event felt even more like a “special occasion”.

Ivan Henderson, Tendring Council boss for regeneration, economic growth and tourism, said this year’s hallmark display was “one of the biggest events he has attended”.

Display - A Hawker plane wows the crowds Picture: Steve Brading (Image: Public)

Speaking before the airshow on Thursday he said: “This is not just any airshow, this is our 30th anniversary, so it is great we are celebrating that and so many people are joining us for that celebration.”

And despite some early weather concerns, the day was warm and cloudy throughout.

Fans were treated to a huge variety of aerial acts, including the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team and the Battle of Britain memorial flight.

Second World War veteran Ron Underwood, 98, from Brightlingsea, was one of the many excited spectactors to witness the dazzling spectacle.

He even leant his Fairey Swordfish plane to organisers for use in the show - a plane he who once flew himself.

Emotional - Veteran Ron Underwood enjoyed watching his Swordfish fly through the sky (Image: Newsquest)

After watching his pride and joy fly past he said: “It was wonderful to see everybody enjoying it.

“To see it flying across the front here brought tears to my eyes, because if it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be here now.”

“I have been to the airshow when I was younger, but this is the first one for many years, and it is wonderful to be able to bring back the nostalgic items.

“I have been amazed people have stopped me wanting photos and thanking me.

“I also just wanted to thank the organisers for hosting such a wonderful show.

“I’d like to come again, maybe after I receive a birthday card from the King.”

Fan - Amelia-Rose Odogwu, 11, enjoyed the Red Arrows (Image: Steve Brading)

Young airshow fan Amelia-Rose Odogwu, 11, was back for her second airshow, travelling more than two hours from Ashford.

Speaking ahead of the eagerly awaited finale, she said: “My favourite plane was the Lancaster but I can’t wait to see the Red Arrows again as I loved them last time.”

And Amelia, along with thousands of others, were treated to just that, as the iconic RAF Red Arrows took to the skies to bring day one to a fitting end.

Despite the rain to round off the day, spirits were not dampened, with the Clacton Airshow once again being a huge success.