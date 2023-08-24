The first day of this year’s two-day programme included the thrilling RAF Red Arrows and the magnificent RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, as well as a twilight display yesterday evening.

Flights included Team Raven, a band of six highly experienced pilots flying Vans RV-8s, as well as the OV-10B Bronco, an agile and aerobatic turbojet counter-insurgency aircraft used throughout the Cold War and during the first Gulf War.

Two training aircraft are also on the flight programme, with the fully aerobatic Slingsby T67 Firefly displaying in its distinctive yellow and black high visibility colour scheme, and the RAF Grob Tutor T1 which replaced the Firefly at elementary flying school, as well as the Hawker Fury and the Bronco Display Team.

There were displays by the Fairey Swordfish torpedo bomber and a Westland Wasp anti-submarine helicopter.

Second World War Navy veteran, Ron Underwood, 98, once flew the Swordfish.

After watching his pride and joy fly past he said: “It was wonderful to see everybody enjoying it.

“To see it flying across the front here brought tears to my eyes, because if it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be here now.”

“I have been to the airshow when I was younger, but this is the first one for many years, and it is wonderful to be able to bring back the nostalgic items.

“I have been amazed people have stopped me wanting photos and thanking me.

“I also just wanted to thank the organisers for hosting such a wonderful show.

“I’d like to come again, maybe after I receive a birthday card from the King.”

Daredevils from the Tigers Army Parachute Team jumped from high above Clacton to land on the town’s beach to cheering fans to open the event - and they jumped into action once more in the evening.

The twilight flights also included the Firebirds aerobatic team, which lived up to its name with pyrotechnics to wow the crowds, as well as Otto the Helicopter.

The second day of the high-flying spectacle gets underway today at 1pm.

It will also include the RAF Red Arrows.

Other flights include the Jet Pitts and its amazing gravity-defying stunts and the De Havilland Vampire.

Ivan Henderson, Tendring Council boss for regeneration, economic growth and tourism, said this year’s hallmark display was “one of the biggest events he has attended”.

Speaking before the airshow on Thursday he said: “This is not just any airshow, this is our 30th anniversary, so it is great we are celebrating that and so many people are joining us for that celebration.”

All photos: Steve Brading