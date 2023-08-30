The pensioner, who lives on her own in Holland-on-Sea, says her seafront property was targeted late at night on August 19 by thieves.

According to the elderly woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, two of her "enormous and heavy" stone planters, each worth between £100 and £150, were stolen.

She said: "I heard a noise late at night while I was doing my crossword in the kitchen.

"I thought it might have been the local late-night fisherman who sometimes come down to fish but I couldn't see properly due to the dark.

"In the morning I looked outside and saw there were two gaps where the stone planters once were."

The pensioner, who says she reported the incident to Essex Police, has now admitted to feeling scared following the theft.

"I suddenly felt like I was not in control and that someone was watching me," she added. "I feel a mixture of all sorts of emotions like fright and anger."

Stolen - The planters that were taken from the frightened pensioneer (Image: Public)

The shaken-up resident has now issued a warning to other homeowners in the area, urging them to be vigilant.

She said: "Do not leave valuables outside at night as someone will come and take them."

Andy Baker, Tendring councillor for the Eastcliff ward, has now hit out at those responsible for terrifying the elderly woman by stealing her belongings.

He said: "I am of course disgusted someone would steal such items from anyone.

"It is a shame people seem to think it is okay to take something which does not belong to them, and sometimes without any consequence.

"Should whoever is responsible be caught I would expect the police to seek to prosecute."

The planter theft comes after shocking footage emerged earlier this year showing the moment a vandal destroyed a flowerpot before launching a slab of pottery at a home in Colchester.

At the time councillor Tim Young described the incident as a "bizarre and extraordinary" example of anti-social behaviour" which "should not be tolerated."

Anyone with information should contact Essex Police by calling 101.