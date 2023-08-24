Nigel Kedar, 52, of Clacton in Essex, was visiting a friend in Norwich in April 2017 and was last seen in the village of Dickleburgh two days later after walking south from the city along the A140.

Mr Kedar's body was found in June by a member of the public in Mendlesham, in mid Suffolk.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said: "Police were called on June 8, 2023 after a member of the public found a body near to Norwich Road, Mendlesham.

"The body has been formally identified as missing 52-year-old Nigel Kedar, from Clacton, who was last seen outside a shop in Long Stratton on the morning of April 4, 2017."

Norfolk police has since confirmed that his death is being treated as not suspicious.

On April 3, 2017, a friend let the air out of Mr Kedar's car tyres due to concerns that he was unfit to drive after the amount of alcohol he had drank.

CCTV caught Mr Kedar withdrawing £100 of cash from a shop in Long Stratton at 6.30am on April 4 before the last sighting of him in Dickleburgh at 9.30am.

Police urged people who were driving on the A140 at the time of his disappearance to check their dashcam footage, but Mr Kedar was never found.

In 2018, Norfolk police said “all relevant lines of enquiry had been exhausted” and there were “no leads” in the whereabouts of Mr Kedar.

A number of searches were carried out by officers, including along the A140, to find Mr Kedar.

Richard Kedar, Mr Kedar's brother, described him as a friendly, hard-working man who was an important member of the family.

He said his disappearance six years ago was completely out of character and the family were extremely concerned.