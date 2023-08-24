Brendan Rogers was left fighting for his life after losing a litre of blood during the savage, prolonged attack by 27-year-old Scott Hastings.

Hastings set upon Mr Rogers in Pier Avenue, Clacton, after they got into an argument while walking towards the town centre together on June 18.

“The defendant had little regard for the life of Mr Rogers while he continuously stabbed him,” Hannah Gladwell, prosecuting, told Chelmsford Crown Court.

Callous - Scott Hastings has been jailed for eight years (Image: Essex Police)

The victim was rushed to hospital where paramedics used a chest drain to remove the excess blood which had pooled inside him, stating he was “extremely lucky” to survive.

Ms Gladwell said Hastings, Mr Rogers and two others had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis at a property in Clacton in the build-up to the stabbing.

Witnesses said there was a “zombie killer knife” inside the address alongside the five inch flick knife Hastings used to wound the victim with.

Married dad-of-two Hastings, of no fixed address in Clacton, admitted wounding with intent and possession of a flick knife.

Brutal attack - Brendan Rogers was stabbed in Pier Avenue, Clacton (Image: Newsquest)

He was jailed for eight years and will serve a further five years on licence after serving two thirds of the custodial sentence.

“You intended to inflict serious and life-threatening injuries on Mr Rogers,” said Judge Christopher Morgan.

“You stabbed him and when he was defenceless on the floor you continued to stab him. When he ran away you chased him and stabbed him again.”

The judge was told how Mr Rogers has been left with “long-lasting lumps and scars” on his body from the attack.

Jail time - Hastings was jailed for eight years at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: ANDRA MACIUCA)

He suffered stab wounds to his back, buttocks, thighs and side, sustaining a punctured lung.

In a letter addressed to his victim, read to the court, Hastings said he was “truly, deeply sorry” for his actions.

He said: “I can’t begin to imagine how scared you were and the thought of you losing your life is awful.

“I can’t imagine what your mum and dad went through that night because of me making a stupid, disgusting choice.”