Headteacher Kate Finch said she was very proud of the achievements of its students this year.

“Schooling has not been easy post-pandemic and our young people have felt the strain,” she said.

“But they have shown how they can cope with challenges and get the job done.

“We have had fantastic successes and amongst them some amazing individual achievements in a year when the number of top grades, which are exceptionally hard to achieve anyway, are reported to be down across the country.

“Huge progress for individuals means they can go on to their chosen next steps and we are delighted with the number of students continuing their journey at our Sixth Form.

“We can’t wait to get started with Year 12 courses with such a talented bunch.”

Notable student success included Frankie Rutson who will be continuing maths and English into A-Level following his four grade 9s and two grade 8s.

Rosie Benson achieved three grade 8s and two Distinction*s, Cheyanne Smith earned the highest possible grade 9, two grade 8s and a Distinction* and Joseph Fuller achieved a top grade 9 and three grade 8s all among their total of 10 qualifications gained.

Students at East Bergholt High School (Image: East Bergholt High School)

East Bergholt High School also congratulated its students on the results they achieved in their GCSEs.

With GCSE pass rates returning to near pre-pandemic levels , it said it was very pleased that its students have continued to make good levels of progress, particularly given the disruption caused by COVID.

A significant number of students have achieved top grades in a number of subjects and many more have achieved very well based on their academic ability.

Dan Woodcock, East Bergholt High School’s headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of all the work and achievements of our students.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

“We would like to thank our parents for their ongoing support and wish our students the very best of luck with their future.”