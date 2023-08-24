The hallmark event, now in its 30th, is set to properly get underway at 1pm, when a myriad of displays take to the sky off the Sunshine Coast.

The key flights of the day include the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, starting at 2pm, and the RAF Red Arrows, which will dazzle crowds from 4.30pm.

From 7.45pm, audiences will also be able to enjoy the spellbinding Twilight displays, as planes whizz through the air while the darkness of night sets in.

With anticipation building ahead of the first displays, thousands of families and visitors have already made their way to the seafront, eager to secure their spot.

Check out our gallery of images to see if you can spot yourself.

To find out everything you need to know ahead of today's Clacton Airshow CLICK HERE.

All pictures: Steve Brading