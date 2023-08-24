Chris Taylor, Head of School said “The results for this year have been a just reward for all the hard work and effort put in by the students and staff.

"There were some stunning individual outcomes and amazing stories of success that have enabled all our students to progress onto Sigma Sixth, apprenticeships or other further education.”

Polly Stacey achieved a remarkable maximum of all the highest grades (all 9 subjects at grade 9).

Other top performers include Elicia Harvey (5 subjects at grade 9, 4 at grade 8 and 1 grade 7); Freya Gallagher (4 subjects at grade 9, 3 subjects at grade 8 and 2 subjects at grade 7); Abi Cordrey and Maisie Moseley (10 subjects at grade 7 and above); Zi Yu Dong and Charlie Woolf (9 subjects at grade 7 and above); Thomas French, Scarlett Crowe and Emma Durrant (8 subjects at grade 7 and above).

Executive Headteacher Neil Gallagher said “I am delighted for our students and their families, my congratulations go out to them all.

"I cannot praise the staff here at CCHS more highly for their commitment and dedication to our students.”