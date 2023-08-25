These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, August 25 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be entry slip road closures between Junctions 15 and 14 from 5 am on Friday, August 25 to 8 pm on Tuesday, August 29.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, August 26 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be entry slip road closures between Junctions 15 and 14 from 5 am on Friday, August 25 to 8 pm on Tuesday, August 29.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, August 27 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be entry slip road closures between Junctions 15 and 14 from 5 am on Friday, August 25 to 8 pm on Tuesday, August 29.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.