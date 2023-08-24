Officers from Essex Police’s Operational Support Group executed warrants, made proactive arrests and worked to keep the roads safe on Wednesday.

They made six arrests in connection with investigations into offences including the sale of drugs, harassment and controlling behaviour, and burglary.

Officers took action to seize two vehicles after checks revealed their drivers were not insured to get behind the wheel.

The efforts were made in conjunction with a variety teams from across the police force.

Chief Insp Richard Baxter, who leads on the OSG, has now praised the officers for their proactive work.

He said: “Wednesday was a really busy day but a really positive one as my team brought suspects into custody.

“Every day they are out across Essex supporting different teams from around the force to keep you safe and target those accused of committing harm.

“Our work shows that Essex Police doesn’t just respond to incidents, we arrest people and help get victims justice.”

Essex Police did not disclose where the arrests were made.