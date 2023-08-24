The usual services which run from Colchester to Walton at 9.56am, 10.56am, and 11.56am will be diverted at Thorp-le-Soken to Clacton, whilst the 4pm and 5pm services from Walton to Colchester will start at Clacton at 4.09pm and 5.09pm.

Greater Anglia will also run shuttle services from Clacton to Walton and Thorpe-le-Soken.

Extra services also include a 9.38am train from Liverpool Street to Clacton, a 12.24pm service from Colchester to Clacton, and two extra trains from Clacton to Liverpool Street at 4.35pm and 5.36pm.