A MAN who failed to attend a building better relationships course has been hauled back before a court.
Craig Davenport, 45, was due to attend the session as part of a community order he was handed by Colchester Magistrates’ Court in March last year.
However, he failed to attend it on May 22 this year and did not give an acceptable excuse.
The defendant appeared before the same court and admitted the breach.
Davenport, of Carisbrooke Avenue, Great Clacton, was fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £60.
