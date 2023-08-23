A CRIMINAL who failed to attend multiple rehabilitation sessions has been fined.
Anthony Moore, 52, was sentenced to a community order at Colchester Magistrates’ Court in September last year.
But he failed to attend two office visits with the Probation Service and an alcohol treatment appointment between May 23 and May 31, and did not give “reasonable evidence” for his absences.
Moore, of Colne Road, Clacton, admitted the three breaches when he appeared before the same court.
He was fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £60.
