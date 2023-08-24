EPISO 5, a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners, has acquired the development site on the A120 at Horsley Cross.

Freeport East has welcomed the plans for Centurion Park, which it said is currently the only such development along the A120 with planning permission in place.

It added the move marks a significant achievement and signals increased investment in development opportunities, aiming to address the high demand for new industrial spaces.

The park, which will be run by Tungsten Properties, will feature 11 medium-sized units ranging from 11,000 to 70,500 square feet with construction expected to be completed in October 2024.

Steve Beel, Freeport East chief executive, said: “The A120 area has historically lacked industrial space options, meaning local communities in Harwich and Tendring have not fully benefitted from economic activity flowing through the port itself.

“Centurion Park presents valuable opportunities for a number of industries, from international transport operators near Harwich to manufacturers trading globally or domestically and will help support greener logistics options.

“It also indicates the increasing interest amongst investors and businesses in Freeport East and adds to the diversity of accommodation options available.

“Freeport East will continue to work closely with Tungsten and its future tenants, to capitalise on the benefits of the freeport customs model, innovation connections and delivering a greener transport system for the region.”

Ivan Henderson, Tendring Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, welcomed the news works would start soon on the Horsley Cross site.

He said: “Horsley Cross has long been identified as a site with huge potential for investment and development, drawing upon the excellent transport links to Harwich International Port and the rest of the country, so it is pleasing to see this scheme come forward.”

“This shows the positive impact Freeport East is already having on our district, and the wider economy, and we look forward to seeing local jobs and supply chains created to support this development.”