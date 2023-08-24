ANIMALS were seized from a property in Walton after concerns were raised over welfare.
Officers from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) joined Essex Police for the raid last week.
Horses, chickens, ducks, a donkey and other animals were removed from the property.
Essex Police’s Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Crime team said it worked alongside the force’s Tendring local policing team and the RSPCA on the operation.
A spokesman said: “We conducted a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act at an address in Walton.
“Several animals were seized from the location including horses, chickens, ducks, a donkey and other animals and improvement notices were issued.”
An RSPCA spokesperson confirmed the charity was involved in the raid.
He added: “We attended an address in the Walton area on August 16 along with officers from Essex police and a number of animals were removed.
“As this is now an ongoing enquiry we’re unable to comment further while enquiries continue.”
