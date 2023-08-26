The county’s tourism organisation Visit Essex is hosting its Big Weekend between October 6 and 8.

Attractions like Colchester Zoo, Hedingham Castle, Markshall Estate, and the Audley End Miniature Railway have all signed up to the promotion.

Attraction - Colchester Zoo (Image: Archant)

Residents can enter Visit Essex’s ballot, which is open now, to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

More than 40 businesses in total are taking part, offering a wide range of prizes including a chance to explore Lakeside’s Upside Down House and a wander around the Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome.

The Big Weekend is also offering several short breaks, including a chance to go glamping and stay at a luxurious cabin at the Lee Valley Regional Park.

Visit Essex chairman Mark Durham said: “The Big Weekend is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the wide range of visitor attractions and top stays Essex offers.

“With the county boasting dry and mild weather throughout autumn, it is the perfect time to explore some more.”

To apply for the Big Weekend, visit essexbigweekend.co.uk and enter the ballot before September 25.