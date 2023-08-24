VISITORS to Clacton Airshow have been advised to prepare for any event where safety information might be required.
Tendring Council has set up a number of points where those needing help can receive it from professionals.
Here is all you need to know:
Where are the lost persons points found?
- Tendring Council Beach Patrol office to the west of Clacton Pier
- Tendring Council Beach Patrol office at Palace Beach
- Tendring Council Beach Patrol office at Martello Beach
Visitors have been advised to download what3words in advance of the event in case they lose contact with a member of their group.
A free wristband scheme will also be in place along the seafront with each section of the beach colour coded.
Children are given a corresponding wristband which makes the task of reuniting lost children with their families easier.
Where are the first aid points?
- Tendring Council Beach Patrol office to the west of Clacton Pier
- Tendring Council Beach Patrol office at Palace Beach
- Tendring Council Beach Patrol office at Martello Beach
- St John Ambulance at Pier Gap
- St John Ambulance at the main event site near the event information section
What are the tide times throughout the airshow?
Thursday:
- High: 5.25am
- Low: 10.55am
- High: 5.29pm
- Low 11.26pm
Friday
- High: 6.02am
- Low: 11.49am
- High 6.25pm
- Low 11.35pm
