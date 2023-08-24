Tendring Council has set up a number of points where those needing help can receive it from professionals.

Here is all you need to know:

Where are the lost persons points found?

Tendring Council Beach Patrol office to the west of Clacton Pier

Tendring Council Beach Patrol office at Palace Beach

Tendring Council Beach Patrol office at Martello Beach

Visitors have been advised to download what3words in advance of the event in case they lose contact with a member of their group.

A free wristband scheme will also be in place along the seafront with each section of the beach colour coded.

Children are given a corresponding wristband which makes the task of reuniting lost children with their families easier.

Where are the first aid points?

at Martello Beach St John Ambulance at Pier Gap

St John Ambulance at the main event site near the event information section

What are the tide times throughout the airshow?

Thursday:

High: 5.25am

Low: 10.55am

High: 5.29pm

Low 11.26pm

Friday