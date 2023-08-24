VISITORS to Clacton Airshow have been advised to prepare for any event where safety information might be required.

Tendring Council has set up a number of points where those needing help can receive it from professionals.

Here is all you need to know:

Where are the lost persons points found?

  • Tendring Council Beach Patrol office to the west of Clacton Pier
  • Tendring Council Beach Patrol office at Palace Beach
  • Tendring Council Beach Patrol office at Martello Beach

Visitors have been advised to download what3words in advance of the event in case they lose contact with a member of their group.

A free wristband scheme will also be in place along the seafront with each section of the beach colour coded.

Children are given a corresponding wristband which makes the task of reuniting lost children with their families easier.

Where are the first aid points?

  • St John Ambulance at Pier Gap
  • St John Ambulance at the main event site near the event information section

What are the tide times throughout the airshow?

Thursday:

  • High: 5.25am
  • Low: 10.55am
  • High: 5.29pm
  • Low 11.26pm

Friday

  • High: 6.02am
  • Low: 11.49am
  • High 6.25pm
  • Low 11.35pm