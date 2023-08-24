Harwich’s RNLI crew and a Coastguard helicopter were dispatched on Sunday after the engineer was hurt at the Greater Gabbard Wind Farm.

The emergency crews stated there was a need to provide “essential medical aid” to the casualty hurt at the site 20 miles off Felixstowe.

The engineer was airlifted to Ipswich Hospital where they were met by Felixstowe coastguards who had prepared the landing site.

Emergency - Harwich RNLI launched its lifeboat to help the operation (Image: RNLI/Adam Prescott)

Following the successful evacuation of the casualty, the Harwich lifeboat, The Duke of Kent, returned back to its base on The Quay.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “This incident serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of both volunteers and full-time crew members aboard the Harwich relief all-weather lifeboat.

“It reaffirms their pivotal role in ensuring the safety and well-being of those in distress at sea.

“The successful outcome of this operation highlights the value of collaboration, training, and rapid response in maritime rescue efforts, showcasing the critical role played by these dedicated individuals in safeguarding lives along the coast.”

The rescue operation came just hours before the Harwich crew received a distress call from two people onboard a yacht “which had encountered a dire situation”.

Busy - the lifeboat crew were called out again hours later to a yacht in distress (Image: RNLI/Adam Prescott)

The inshore lifeboat was again launched at 7.25pm after the boat’s propeller became entangled on a mooring line in the “challenging” waters of the River Deben near Ramsholt, Suffolk.

The site is notorious for ever-shifting channel alignments and depths, the RNLI stated.

A spokesman said: “The Harwich inshore lifeboat crew worked meticulously to free the yacht from the obstruction, displaying their proficiency even amidst challenging conditions.”

Once freed, the yacht was escorted to its designated mooring while the safety of the two people onboard was protected.

“As the darkness deepened, the crew's dedication was unwavering as they stood by to oversee the passengers' safe disembarkation,” added the spokesman.

The lifeboat returned to The Quay at 10.25pm and was refuelled and declared ready for further service.